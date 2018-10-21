ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur's Cidoncha scores in 1-1 draw against ATK

Minute 90+5 -- Calvo puts in a cross from the left wing to the far post where Jerry is lurking but Rickey body-checks him to nullify the threat Minute 90+3 (SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK) -- Lanzarote makes way for Bikey Minute 90+2 -- Arques gets at the end of a cross inside the Kolkata box but can't keep it down Minute 90+1 (SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK) -- Balwant Sharma is replaced by Hitesh Sharma Minute 90 -- Five minutes of additional time Minute 89 -- Balwant sprints down the left flank to get at the end of a cross from the other flank but fails to control it

FC would look to turn around their fortunes at home when they host a refreshed ATK, managed by their former coach Steve Coppell, in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

The Men of Steel, under Coppell, managed a mere three wins at home from nine matches last season and just missed out on a play-off spot.

Coppell, meanwhile, has got off to a difficult start, as has been the case with his teams in the previous seasons as well. ATK succumbed to defeats in their first two games. But the Kolkata-based club struck back with a 2-1 win against Delhi Dynamos.

Coppell's teams are usually solid at the back but and Gerson Vieira are yet to hit the peak of their form after three games. The win against Delhi Dynamos, however, helped their forwards regain confidence.

Balwant Singh and Noussair El Maimouni got on the scoresheet for ATK in their last outing and Manuel Lanzarote looked to be back to his best. was also instrumental in linking up attacks upfront.

ATK showed that they were not all about defensive football. Their usage of space during quick counter-attacks will be lethal against Ferrando's men who will be expected to dominate the proceedings at their home ground.

Jamshedpur's new additions have all clicked so far. Mario Arques already looked to be one of the signings of the season while the familiar face of Memo has offered him unconditional support in midfield. Sergio Cidoncha and Pablo Morgado have hit the ground running as well.

In fact, FC have the most number of individual goal scorers (4) in the this season. They also have the most number of debutants (4) this season to score a goal as well.

Tim Cahill's presence upfront and his impending battle against seasoned campaigner may make for interesting viewing. Add Sergio Cidoncha to the mix and ATK defence will have their task cut out.

ATK and have faced either other on just two occassions with Jamshedpur winning one and the other ending in draw.