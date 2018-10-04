ISL 2018-19 ATK vs NorthEast United FC live: Lineups out; Ogbeche starts

ATK have fielded an unchanged XI with both Lyngdoh and Uche reserved to bench The starting XIs are out!! Here's how the two teams will line up tonight: ATK (4-4-2) (Head Coach: Stephen Coppell): Arindam Bhattacharja; Aiborland Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Sena Ralte; Pronay Halder, Manuel Lanzarote, El Maimouni Noussair, Jayesh Rane; Everton Santos, Balwant Singh ATK substitutes: Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Ricky Lallawmawma, Cavin Lobo, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Kalu Uche NorthEast United FC (4-4-2) (Head Coach: Eelco Schattorie): TP Rehenesh; Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Robert Lalthlamuana; Redeem Tlang, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Rowllin Borges; Nikhil Kadam, Bartholomew Ogbeche NorthEast United Substitutes: Pawan Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Provat Lakra, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rupert Nongrum, Augustine Okrah, Juan Mascia Here's a look at NorthEast FC's performance this season: Here's how ATK have fared this season: History is on @ATKFC's side when it comes to #HeroISL encounters against @NEUtdFC! Can the Highlanders flip the script tonight?#LetsFootball #KOLNEU #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/z5FFjyQyMI — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 4 October 2018 Here's how the points table looks after last night's match between Delhi Dynamos and Pune warriors, which ended in a 1-1 draw

will look to shrug off the Kerala Blasters loss as they host United FC at the in today.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, visit with a draw in their bag against a formidable FC Goa from their first match. They will look to register their first win against in five matches.

Both teams endured wretched runs last season with finishing rock-bottom and a rung above them.

ATK's manager Steve Coppell said he had "a great respect" for the visiting team.

"Great respect for them the way he sets up his team. Again elements of continuity from last season. In terms of imposing the style of play and the authority, they are a quality side. They have strong individual players. Tomorrow will be a tough game. Every game in ISL is tough," Coppell said.

coach Elco Schattorie, meanwhile, said it would be a difficult game on the road against ATK, though they have done their homework.

"I have looked at their last game. I have noted points on where we could take advantage. But it will be a difficult match," Schattorie said.

ATK have a 5-2 win-loss record from eight matches against the Guwahati franchise.