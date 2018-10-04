ISL 2018-19 ATK vs NorthEast United FC live: Lineups out; Ogbeche starts

-
ATK have fielded an unchanged XI with both Lyngdoh and Uche reserved to bench The starting XIs are out!! Here's how the two teams will line up tonight: ATK (4-4-2) (Head Coach: Stephen Coppell): Arindam Bhattacharja; Aiborland Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Sena Ralte; Pronay Halder, Manuel Lanzarote, El Maimouni Noussair, Jayesh Rane; Everton Santos, Balwant Singh ATK substitutes: Debjit Majumder, Ankit Mukherjee, Ricky Lallawmawma, Cavin Lobo, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Hitesh Sharma, Kalu Uche NorthEast United FC (4-4-2) (Head Coach: Eelco Schattorie): TP Rehenesh; Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Robert Lalthlamuana; Redeem Tlang, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Rowllin Borges; Nikhil Kadam, Bartholomew Ogbeche NorthEast United Substitutes: Pawan Kumar, Gurwinder Singh, Provat Lakra, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rupert Nongrum, Augustine Okrah, Juan Mascia Here's a look at NorthEast FC's performance this season: Here's how ATK have fared this season: History is on @ATKFC's side when it comes to #HeroISL encounters against @NEUtdFC! Can the Highlanders flip the script tonight?#LetsFootball #KOLNEU #FanBannaPadega pic.twitter.com/z5FFjyQyMI — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 4 October 2018 Here's how the points table looks after last night's match between Delhi Dynamos and Pune warriors, which ended in a 1-1 draw