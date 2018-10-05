ISL 2018-19 live: Mumbai City FC face tough Kerala Blasters FC test

Mumbai City FC travel to where they face Kerala Blasters FC at This is the second match of Indian Super League 2018-19 for both teams.

Kerala Blasters won their opening game 2-0 against ATK in Kolkata whereas Mumbai suffered a home loss by same scoreline against Jamshedpur.

The home team's manager David James said his players had been training well and were raring to go.

"We have got so many players who have been training and have put themselves in a position to be selected. For any manager, the difficulty is a fully fit squad with everyone ready to go. The two guys who scored (against ATK) did well. Watching the videos, we created a lot of chances in the game from a lot of different players," James said.

Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa will look to change some personnel as many didn't live up to expectations in the team's first game.

"I am not happy with the result (against Jamshedpur). Our first half was nothing special. Second half we created a lot of chances to score. In the last five minutes, it was a horrible. In the end, we lost the game and lost three points. I am here to try to win the three points," said Costa.

Mumbai City have played just one game so far but coach Costa admitted they are under pressure to open their account.

"It is true that tomorrow, we have this pressure to get some points. Because Kerala play at home and after their last game, they will have pressure (to win again)," he said.





The two teams have faced each other eight times with either teams winning two games each and four others ending in draws.

Mumbai City, though, are yet to win an ISL match in Kochi, with three draws and a defeat in the last four games. The Islanders will be keen to bounce back after suffering a defeat in their own backyard against Jamshedpur FC.