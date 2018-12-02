ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC take on ATK

-
Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will be eyeing revenge when they take on ATK in a crucial Indian Super League game at the Nehru stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
CFC had lost to ATK 1-2 in the away game and will be eager to get back to level terms.
Chennaiyin have faltered this season after winning the title in 2017-18 and John Gregory's attempts to find the right formula has been in vain. The usually reliable defence has been a letdown while the forwardline has been strangely off-colour.
ATK are better placed than Chennaiyin, at sixth place with 12 points, and would love to pick up maximum points to improve their position in the qualification race.
Coach Steve Coppell will want his men to exploit Chennaiyin's failings and score a win, which would put ATK in the top four.
Chennaiyin FC and ATK have played 11 matches against each other. Chennai have won four of those matches while ATK emerged vitorious on three occassions.
Here's today’s match schedule:
Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs ATK
Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.
Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.