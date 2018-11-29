JUST IN
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC face Kerala Blasters FC in must-win match
ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Chennaiyin FC sit in the ninth spot with four points from eight games while Kerala sit in seventh spot with seven points from eight games

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters (Photo: www.indiansuperleague.com)
Defending champions Chennaiyin FC would look to get back on track their faltering ISL 2018-19 campaign when they host Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The defending champion (on 4 points) have struggled to make an impact, notching up a solitary win so far and has suffered six defeats, the most this season alongside FC Pune City.

John Gregory's team bounced back with a win against FC Pune but suffered a setback against Jamshedpur in the previous game.

Now, with a couple of games in the space of four days, the Chennai team will be hoping to turn things around before it is too late.

Both teams have a lot to play for and it remains to be seen who can get back the season on track.

Chennaiyin and Kerala have faced each other 10 times with Chennaiyin winning four matches and Kerala two.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.
First Published: Thu, November 29 2018. 07:15 IST

