ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

Defending champions would look to get back on track their faltering 2018-19 campaign when they host Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in on Thursday.

The defending champion (on 4 points) have struggled to make an impact, notching up a solitary win so far and has suffered six defeats, the most this season alongside FC Pune City.

John Gregory's team bounced back with a win against FC Pune but suffered a setback against Jamshedpur in the previous game.

Now, with a couple of games in the space of four days, the team will be hoping to turn things around before it is too late.

Both teams have a lot to play for and it remains to be seen who can get back the season on track.

Chennaiyin and have faced each other 10 times with Chennaiyin winning four matches and two.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch vs Kerala Blasters FC

vs Kerala Blasters FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.