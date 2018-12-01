ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

High-flying United FC, who are also unbeaten on the road this season, take on FC, a side which is yet to taste defeat at home, in the Indian Super League at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in on Saturday.

The battle will have plenty at stake as the teams directly fighting for a Hero play-off spot face off.

FC, placed fourth on the table, have the second-best attack with 18 goals this season. Considering that only Bengaluru FC have let in fewer goals than United so far this season, it will be an interesting battle.

A win on Saturday would consolidate NorthEast's position in the top four and boost their chances of qualification for the play-offs. That will be the aim of Cesar Ferrando as well as he eyes a third consecutive victory at home.

and United FC have faced each other three times out of which Jamshedpur have won one match while two matches ended in draw.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch vs NorthEast United FC

vs NorthEast United FC match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.