ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs ATK

City FC will look to continue their good run of form when they take on former champions in an Indian Super League game here on Saturday.

At present, are on the third spot in the standings with four wins, one draw and two losses.

On the other hand, the season has been a mixed bag one for two-time champions ATK, who are on the sixth position with three wins and as many losses and one draw.

After their 0-5 hammering by FC Goa in an away match, bounced back in style by registering three consecutive wins against Delhi Dynamos FC (2-0) at home, Chennaiyin FC (1-0) and North-East United FC (1-0), both away matches.

The coveted title has eluded Mumbai since the first season and head coach Jorge Costa and his men would be keen to stay among the top four teams.

also come into the game after their 1-0 victory against Pune City FC in and they would be hoping to continue the winning streak.

The fans can expect an action-packed evening as football returns to the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri, nearly after a month.

have scored seven goals from 27 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 65.63 per cent and have kept four cleansheets.

Two-time champions have had an inconsistent start to their season, winning three, losing three and drawing one of their seven fixtures. Steve Coppell's men will be eager to prove their mettle and put in a good performance against an in-form Mumbai side.

ATK have scored seven goals from 27 shots on target. They have the passing accuracy of 63.39 per cent and have been able to keep just one cleansheet.

Mumbai and ATK have faced each other 10 times with both winning four games each.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch vs ATK

Mumbai City FC vs ATK match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs ATK match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.