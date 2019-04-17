IPL 2019 DC vs MI Preview: All eyes on Pant as Mumbai plans to pip Delhi

In match 34 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (DC) will host (MI) at the in New Delhi on Thursday. The recent shuffling in the 2019 IPL points table has sent Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals at the second spot while Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are just behind them at the third. Delhi's key batsman Rishabh Pant will be the cynosure of all eyes after his exclusion from India's 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in May. On the eve of the match, captain suffered an injury scare when he was hit on the right arm during training at Feroz Shah Kotla. There was no official update given on the extent of his injury. However, in his absence, might lead the But Iyer's absence will be felt in the DC's playing 11 as he is leading run-getter in for Delhi with 266 runs at an average of 33.25

The contest between the two sides holds a lot of significance as the tournament is in the second leg and any deviation from victory may land any team in trouble. However, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are an expection with their brilliant show so far.

Delhi is high on cofidence and their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, also intoned the same when he said the team is eyeing the coveted title this time after their rather successful show so far. Clearly the side is reaping benefits from the presence of Australian great Ricky Ponting's coaching and Bengal Tiger Saurav Ganguly role as advisor.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are back in form after they snatched a victory from Virat Kohli's in their last clash. Mumbai would miss the service of injured pacer Alzarri Joseph who announced his arrival in IPL with a six-wicket haul in his debut match. However, returned on time and scalped four wickets for the team in their clash against

Delhi Capitals team news:

While Kasigo Rabada, who presently holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in his kitty, is already a batsmens' nightmare, is also aiming for the same, especially after he picked 3 wickets for 17 runs that helped derail SRH's innings in their last match.

Delhi's skipper is consistently contributing with the bat and the side received a boost with the addition of in their last match who departed only after a quickfire 40 off 26 balls. and Shikhar Dhawan's bat is silent after they smashed 99 and unbeaten 96 respectively. Axar Patel is important in playing 11 as he has been able to restrict batsmen and play cameo at the batting tail.

The side has also gained from Ishant Sharma's experience as he has been instrumental in striking early and addressing run flow.

The side is unlikely to make any changes in the playing 11, however, they could consider spinner Sandeep Lamichhane considering the nature of Feroz Shah Kotla pitch.

team news

It's just like any other IPL for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, they fall and just when it looks like it's over, they strike back and remain unstoppable. The team lost a match against Rajasthan Royals but returned with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore after struck long-sixes to take victory home.

The side lost Alzarri Joseph to injury in an earlier match, but Malinga returned on time and the bowling unit looks complete despite Jason Behrendorffleaking runs at the start.

The side lacked a full-time spinner and Rohit Chahar has filled the void while Krunal Pandya is doing a great job alongside. remains their ace bowler.

In the batting department, Quinton de Kock is fiery as usual and accompanies Rohit for powerplay-assault, was finally elevated in the top order after he proved himself. Suryakumar Yadav sticks to his wicket and this will be handy in Kotla. Since Hardik can be damaging, Delhi bowlers will be wary of him.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 Probables: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c)/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra/Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

Playing 11 Probables: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2019, Match 34: DC vs MI Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 18, 2019, Thursday

Place: Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Time: 8:00 pm IST

vs match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the vs MI 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.