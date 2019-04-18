IPL 2019, DC vs MI LIVE score: All eyes on fitness of skipper Shreyas Iyer
In head to head comparison, Delhi Capitals have an edge as they won 12 out of 23 matches while Mumbai Indians won 11. Check DC vs MI Live score, toss updates and match commentary here
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), all eyes will be on Delhi Capital skipper Shreyas Iyer’s fitness when his team hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) led by Rohit Sharma at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. It will be battle of equals as both teams are coming into today’s match after convincing wins in their previous encounters. Both teams have 10 points each in IPL 2019 but Delhi are placed second due to better net run rate. There is an injury scare for Delhi Capitals as Shreyas Iyer was hit on the right arm during practice session on the eve of the match. Given the slow and low nature of Kotla wicket, toss will be crucial as the team batting first have an advantage. Earlier, when both teams met, Rishabh Pant rip apart MI bowlers as he smashes 27-ball 79 at Wankhede. Head to head, Delhi Capitals have an edge as they won 12 out of 23 matches while Mumbai Indians won 11.
