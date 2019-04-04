IPL 2019, DC vs SRH preview: Delhi look to overcome lower-order woes

In Match 16 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (DC) will play (SRH) at Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi on Thursday. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer's task is to sort out his team’s lower-order and get some consistency in their remaining fixtures. On the other hand, are in great form as their openers-- and Jonny Bairstow--scored centuries against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it will be interesting to see whether SRH’s regular captain Kane Williamson is fit to make a comeback in are currently placed at fifth spot at 2019 IPL points table with two wins and as many losses after four games while SRH are placed at third position with two wins and one loss but they have best net run rate (2.111) among eight teams.

Delhi Capitals’ performance in so far



A new-look began with a superb win over three-time former champions Mumbai Indians but since then they have struggled with their lower-order. DC had failed to score six runs from the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders, thus taking the match to Super Over and it was only due to Kagiso Rabada's superb yorkers, they had managed to notch up a victory in the end.

However, Delhi's lower-order came unstuck against Kings XI Punjab on Monday night when they inexplicably lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose the game by 14 runs. Delhi were 144 for three in the 17th over, chasing 167 before being bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs. "I am really speechless. Really disappointing. It is a crucial match and losing such matches is not going to benefit us. Mentally we need to train ourselves - we are getting good starts, need to finish better," Iyer had said after the match.

Delhi Capitals team news



Rishabh Pant, who made 78 to pile up 213 for his team against Mumbai in the first match, has been the highest run-scorer for Delhi while the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and Colin Ingram too have been among runs. The bowling department has been led by Rabada, while they also have Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma in their ranks. Young Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane too has performed well so far for Delhi Capitals.

Player battle: DC pacers vs SRH openers



The real contest in today’s match would be between Delhi Capitals’ pacers Rabada and Chris Morris against the marauding SRH opening pair of and Jonny Bairstow.

team news



The pair of Warner and Bairstow have been in scintillating form in IPL 2019, sharing century-plus opening stands in all their three matches so far. After a 118-run opening stand against KKR in a losing cause, Warner and Bairstow continued their dominance up the order with 110-run and 185-run partnerships against Rajasthan and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In fact, both Warner (100 not out) and Bairstow (114) blasted a century each during SRH massive 118-run win over RCB in their previous match.

On road to redemption, Warner has looked ominous as he blasted 69 off 37 balls against Rajasthan, before a whirlwind 55-ball unbeaten 100 blew away RCB. Besides, he started IPL 2019 with a 85-run knock against KKR. After the six-wicket defeat to KKR in their IPL 2019opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad roared their way back into the tournament, largely riding on Warner and Bairstow's exploits and come Thursday, they would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins. Among Sunrisers' bowlers, Afghanistan spin duo of Mohammad Nabi and would look to do the maximum damage, while pacer Sandeep Sharma too has done well with four wickets.

But Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance, especially at the death, has been a major concern for Sunrisers.

Here are the playing 11 probabales of both the teams:



DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari/Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kasigo Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra



SRH playing 11: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Vijay Shankar



IPL 2019, Match 16: MI vs CSK Live streaming details



Date and Day: April 4, 2019, and Thursday



Place: Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad of both the teams:



Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Delhi Capitals: (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.