IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH LIVE score: Can Hyderabad overcome middle-order woes?

In today’s match of (IPL 2019), R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at in Mohali. KXIP has had a mixed journey so far in IPL 2019, winning three games and losing two. SRH lost their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders, but then won three matches in a row before Mumbai Indians pacer Alzarri Jospeh halted them in their own home ground in Match 19. SRH’s brittle middle order was exposed against Mumbai Indians, when and went back to pavilion early. It’s time for and to step up in absence of Kane Williamson. For KXIP, it is a combination of failure in the pace bowling department as well as the lack of form of the middle-order that needs to be worked on and quickly. In head to head comparison, SRH have an advantage as they won nine out of 12 matches while KXIP won only three.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here



IPL 2019, Match 22: Live scorecard





IPL 2019, Match 22: live streaming



match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream IPL match on Hotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for and match commentary here

