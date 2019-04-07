IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Preview: Hit hard by reality, can SRH bounce back?

In match 22 of the 2019 (IPL2019), R Ashwin's will host at PCS IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday. SRH, who have played four matches with as stand-in captain, have fared well in so far but they suffered an unexpected loss on Saturday after Mumbai Indians' new recruit Alzarri Joseph took 6 wickets on his debut IPL match. Kings XI Punjab lost their last match against Chennai Super Kings despite a crucial partnership between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan Chennai spinners managed to choke the run flow following which the batting line-up crumbled. Hyderabad is dependent on opener and for runs and their Ashwin's team would chalk out a plan to eliminate them early.

Both Punjab and Hyderabad have won three out of their five matches so far but SRH is at number three, while KXIP is at number six on the as their net run rate is poor.

Kings XI Punjab team news

With not much changes in the so far, Punjab may keep the same playing 11 as of their last match. has not been able to help the team when it needed the most and his form may be a point of concern for Ahswin. KL Rahul has been in form but he needs to brush-up more to take his team to victory and not lose it half-way.

With Mohammad Shami, Sam Curran, and R Ashwin, they have a strong bowling attack and they know how to restrict batsmen from scoring.

Punjab is a strong team but they usually falter in mid-overs as opposition starts hitting runs, this is the area where Ashwin would be looking to improve, a glimpse of which was visible in their last match against CSK.

Sunrisers Hyderabad team news

SRH was going strong but in their last match against Mumbai Indians they failed to chase a decent target after and Jonny Bairstow's early departure and debutant Alzarri Joseph's 6-wicket haul on debut IPL match.

The untested middle order, including Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan, can hurt anytime and it was seen in their last match when Mumbai wrapped up the team for just 96 runs.

Kane Williamson's absence was not felt so far but the team would now be looking for his return and SRH may also make changes in the playing 11 after their last match debacle.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams:

SRH playing 11: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Vijay Shankar

KXIP playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

IPL 2019, Match 22: Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 8, 2019, Monday

Place: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 8:00 pm IST

KXIP vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KXIP vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad of both the teams:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.