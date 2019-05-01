IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Preview: Can Mumbai take advantage of Warner's absence?

In match 51 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), will host at the in Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit Sharma-led are at third position in the with 14 points in 12 matches, while Kane Williamson’s SRH is at the fourth spot with 12 points in 12 matches. A win is important for both the teams as any slip from here can break their IPL playoff dreams. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already sealed their play-off spots, while the other two slots are yet to be decided. If Mumbai win the match, their ticket will be confirmed for the playoffs while a victory for SRH will take the team one step closer to the playoff berth. Hyderabad will go to the clash without season's top-scorer (692 runs from 12 matches), who left for Australia to join the national camp ahead of the World Cup, which begins on May 30 in England. Martin Guptill might replace at the top in Mumbai would look to take advantage of Warner and Jonny Bairstow's absence, but it remains to be seen if Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and can surprise the hosts.

MI have been well-served by South African (393 from 12 matches) and captain (307 from 11) at the top. In hard-hitting all-rounder (355 from 12) and West Indian powerhouse (228 from 12), MI possess two batsmen who routinely take the opposition bowling attack to the cleaners in the last few overs of the innings.

The likes of Surya Kumar Yadav and will need to convert starts into bigger scores against the multi-pronged SRH attack in which Afghanistan's (14 wickets) has been the standout performer.

The home side will miss left-arm Australian pacer Jason Behrendroff, who has also headed home to join the World Cup camp.

(13 from 12), (12 from 8), (10 from 12) and spinners and form MI's backbone in bowling.

MI have won only three of their home games out of the five played so far and do not enjoy the earlier aura of invincibility in familiar surroundings.



The void left by and Jonny Bairstow would indeed be felt as SRH faces crucial matches and they cannot afford any mistakes here.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, all-rounder and comeback man Wriddhiman Saha will have to shoulder the responsibility. Martin Guptil, in all likelihood, will come into the playing 11.

SRH bowlers have performed well in patches and need to get their act together against MI's strong batting line-up.

Sandeep Sharma (12 wickets from 11 matches), (11 from 6) and the experienced (8 from 12), along with the Afghan spin twins Rashid and Mohammed Nabi, provide quality to the SRH bowling attack.

The team would heavily rely on its bowlers to weave a web for Mumbai batsmen but Hyderabad's top order will have to take a lead.



MI Playing 11: (C), (WK), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Keron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran.

SRH Playing 11: Martin Guptil, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma







Date and Day: May 2, 2019, Thursday.

Place: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Time: 8:00 pm IST



MI vs SRH match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the MI vs SRH 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Mumbai Indians Squad: (captain), (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.