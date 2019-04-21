IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Preview: After KKR, can Kohli's RCB stun Chennai?

In Match 39 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli's RCB has seen more losses than any other team while no team has won as many matches as MS Dhoni's CSK so far in IPL 2019. CSK is at the top of IPL 2019 points table while RCB is at the extreme bottom. There is no threat as such for CSK for the playoffs but the side would be looking to fix loose ends, especially after losing to SRH in their last match. RCB started learning how to win way too late and even though they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match, they might not make it to the road to playoffs because that is a complex equation. If RCB defeats CSK, there would be a definite turbulence in the points table and this is precisely what they plan to do.

For RCB, all's well that ends well. The Kohli-led side won a crucial match against KKR in their last clash but CSK is a tough nut to crack. RCB do not have much to lose, but everything to gain and that's why they pose a tough challenge for Chennai.

smashed a brilliant century while pacer Dale Steyn returned in their last match against KKR providing a much needed shot in the arm for the otherwise despairing side. was rested as he was sick and he is likely to return to the against CSK.

RCB are heavily dependent on spinner for wickets as the bowler has a good strike rate, while Moeen Ali is another spinner Kohli can trust. Mohammad Siraj remains a weakling yet the side keeps him in the playing 11.

did not play Chennai's last macth against SRH which the side lost, exposing the team's weak spots. and started well but other batsmen failed to continue the momentum set up by the openers, managing to put in just 132 runs in 20 overs which SRH easily chased down.

Dhoni is likely to return as the race to playoffs heats up. Chennai bowlers have the ability to choke run flow but they need Dhoni's expertise during the last leg. is one bowler in the who can wreak havoc in the opposition camp and RCB batsmen must be wary of him.

Chennai would look for more efforts from it batsmen at Chinnaswamy Stadium as the pitch is more friendly for batting.

Apart from Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, Chennai may also play with one more pacer and if they decide to do so, Karn Sharma may be rested in that case.



Here are the playing 11 Probables of both the teams RCB playing 11: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen/ AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj/ Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal CSK playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

IPL 2019, Match 39: RCB vs CSK Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 21, 2019, Sunday

Place: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 08:00 pm IST

RCB vs CSK match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RCB vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.