IPL 2019 RCB vs CSK Preview: After KKR, can Kohli's RCB stun Chennai?

In Match 39 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli's RCB has seen more losses than any other team while no team has won as many matches as MS Dhoni's CSK so far in IPL 2019. CSK is at the top of IPL 2019 points table while RCB is at the extreme bottom. There is no threat as such for CSK for the playoffs but the side would be looking to fix loose ends, especially after losing to SRH in their last match. RCB started learning how to win way too late and even though they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last match, they might not make it to the road to playoffs because that is a complex equation. If RCB defeats CSK, there would be a definite turbulence in the points table and this is precisely what they plan to do.Check 2019 IPL Points table here
Royal Challengers Bangalore team news:
For RCB, all's well that ends well. The Kohli-led side won a crucial match against KKR in their last clash but CSK is a tough nut to crack. RCB do not have much to lose, but everything to gain and that's why they pose a tough challenge for Chennai.
Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant century while pacer Dale Steyn returned in their last match against KKR providing a much needed shot in the arm for the otherwise despairing side. AB de Villiers was rested as he was sick and he is likely to return to the RCB playing 11 against CSK.
RCB are heavily dependent on spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for wickets as the bowler has a good strike rate, while Moeen Ali is another spinner Kohli can trust. Mohammad Siraj remains a weakling yet the side keeps him in the playing 11.
Chennai Super Kings team news:
MS Dhoni did not play Chennai's last macth against SRH which the side lost, exposing the team's weak spots. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis started well but other batsmen failed to continue the momentum set up by the openers, managing to put in just 132 runs in 20 overs which SRH easily chased down.
Dhoni is likely to return as the race to playoffs heats up. Chennai bowlers have the ability to choke run flow but they need Dhoni's expertise during the last leg. Imran Tahir is one bowler in the CSK playing 11 who can wreak havoc in the opposition camp and RCB batsmen must be wary of him.
Chennai would look for more efforts from it batsmen at Chinnaswamy Stadium as the pitch is more friendly for batting.
Apart from Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, Chennai may also play with one more pacer and if they decide to do so, Karn Sharma may be rested in that case.
IPL 2019, Match 39: RCB vs CSK Live streaming details
Date and Day: April 21, 2019, Sunday
Place: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 08:00 pm IST
RCB vs CSK match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RCB vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.