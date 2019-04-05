IPL 2019 RCB vs KKR Preview: Virat Kohli's RCB look to end drought of win

In Match 17 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (RCB) will face (KKR) at the M. in Bengaluru on Friday. faces a herculean task of taking his team to first win of this edition of IPL as the team has suffered back-to-back defeats in first four matches and are now seated at the eighth and the last spot at 2019 IPL points table.

On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik-led won their first two matches comfortably but Delhi denied them a hat-trick of wins as they snatched victory in the super over. has been in supreme form RCB bowlers would be busy preparing for a way to get rid of him before he starts demolishing.

Royal Challengers Bangalore team news

have all faced everything opposite to their expectations, they are now 0-4 down and considering the form and the opponent, it would be a huge task for to bring his team out of this position.

In their third match against SRH, Kohli's RCB remained cluless throughout the match as first David Warner and Jonny Bairstow thrashed all the bowlers as they went on to score a century each then their batting order collapsed even before they could produce a respectable reply.

In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, RCB repeated the gaffes as their batting order collapsed in front of Shreyas Gopal who stunned the batsmen, including RCB captain with his googly.

Changes are likely as Shimron Hetmyer has not been able to perfrom in any match, Tim Southee may be called in to provide some experience. Moeen Ali may also be rested to try some new talent.

Kolkata Knight Riders team news

had a flying start with two wins off their two matches and they are likely to go with the same playing 11 as they face Delhi Capitals. The trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and would be the key for KKR as they look to cash in on the spin-friendly track at Feroz Shah Kotla.

The batting side looks complete with Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, and captain in form and changes are likely on the bowling side as the Bangalore pitch may be demanding.

Here are the playing 11 probabales of both the teams:

RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee

KKR playing 11: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, (C) (W), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

IPL 2019, Match 17: RCB vs KKR Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 5, 2019, and Friday

Place: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 8:00 pm IST

RCB vs KKR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RCB vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad of both the teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Kolkata Knight Riders: (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.