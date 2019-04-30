IPL 2019 RCB vs RR Preview: Can RCB spoil the playoff equation for Royals?

In match 49 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (RCB) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. will look to give their forgettable campaign a semblance of respectability with just two remaining matches while Rajasthan Royals would look to secure a wim to keep faint playoffs hopes alive. Rajasthan is at the seventh position in Points Table.

Rajasthan, with 10 points from 12 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining two matches. Also, they would require table-toppers Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to defeat their respective opponents.

Rajasthan Royals Team News

and Ben Stokes' absence will add to Rajasthan's pressure. Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations.

The change in captaincy - replacing Ajnkya Rahane with - helped RR to an extent as this helped Rahane roar back to form with an elegant century, albeit in a losing cause, against Delhi Capitals. It also saw Rajasthan bring their campaign back on track by beating Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

RR's last win at the Eden Gardens could galvanise their players to believe in themselves, after Ryan Parag led a dramatic late comeback.

They, however, still need to iron out a few flaws which have plagued them of late. The failure to grab moments, which cost them the games against Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, is one of them.

The biggest positive for Rajasthan has been Sherays Gopal, who, with his googlies, deceived the likes of Virat Kohli, A B de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer in the previous match. Sanju Samson, who had hit the first ton of this IPL, has been good.

Team News:

Virat Kohli's RCB won three matches at a stretch but their winning spree came to an abrupt end as they lost against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. RCB will be playing for pride after their slender hopes of entering the playoffs went up in smoke with their defeat to Delhi Capitals.

With nothing much to loose now, RCB can marr the plans of other teams. RCB would also look to give the opportunity to least used players and may look for some rest as World Cup preparations begin.

Here are the playing 11 prediction of RCB and RR: RCB playing 11: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

IPL 2019, Match 49: RCB vs RR Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 30, 2019, Tuesday

Place: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 8:00 pm IST

RCB vs RR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RCB vs RR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.