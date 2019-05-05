IPL 2019 MI vs KKR Preview: KKR hope for miracle as fate hangs in balance

In the 56th and last league match of 2019 (IPL 2019), (MI) will host (KKR) at the in Mumbai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma-led have already qualified for the playoffs after they defeated Sunrisers Hydearbad in the super-over thriller. The match is crucial for KKR as they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Now if Knight Riders defeat Mumbai by a big margin and then they have a chance to make it to the IPL playoffs 2019. After RCB vs SRH match, Hyderabad are at 4th spot with 12 points but they have better net run rate (0.577) as compared to KKR's (0.173).







ALSO READ: IPL 2019 KXIP vs CSK Preview: Dhoni's Chennai eye win before playoff heat

Team News

MI were swept aside by the belligerence of the last time these two sides met. The Jamaican all-rounder came in at number three and took his time to get settled in before unleashing himself in the death overs to propel KKR to a total of 232. MI lost the match by 34 runs.

It remains to be seen if KKR can pull another victory by defeating a mighty Mumbai at Wankhede.

For Mumbai, and have been scoring runs at the top and Suryakumar Yadav is a dependable batsman at the third place. Evin Lewis can take the charge but the batsman looked feeble in front of KKR bowling attack in their previous match.

KKR must be chalking out plans to get rid of Hardik Pandya, who is brutal with the bat and the dangerous

Mumbai may keep Barinder Sran for the last league match but the bowler has not been able to impress much so the side would have to look for options.

Rahul Chahar is the key bowler for Mumbai while and remain their all-weather bowlers. Even hardik can pick a wicket here and there so the side have options to play with.

Team News

fate now depends on how Sunrisers Hyderabad fare against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both sides are on 12 points but with SRHs net run rate being far superior to that of KKR, a win for them on Saturday would make it practically impossible for the latter to make it to the fourth spot.

But if RCB do manage to sink SRH, KKR have everything to play for when they face Mumbai Indians on Sunday. It is the last game of the group stage and a loss for the Knight Riders would mean that the Sunrisers make it to the playoffs anyhow.

KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab in their previous match after easily chasing 184-run target. Shubhman Gill has been in good touch and is known for hitting every other ball.

remains the key bowler for KKR as he can demolish any bowling attack. Russell had smashed 40-ball 80 runs against Mumbai in their last clash and all eyes would be on him again.

Sandeep Warrier has been a good pick for KKR after the side rested Prasidh Krishna. Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Nitish Rana have the baility to handle middle overs.

The side may consider a comeback for Kuldeep Yadav who was rested following an ineffective show during crucial matches.

Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

KKR playing 11: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney

IPL 2019, Match 56: MI vs KKR Live streaming details

Date and Day: May 5, 2019, Sunday.

Place: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 8:00 pm IST

MI vs KKR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the MI vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.