IPL 2019 RR vs DC LIVE score: Delhi eye a royal win against Rajasthan
Delhi Capitals would look to defeat Rajasthan Royals in order to get closer to playoffs berth while Rajasthan would look to better its position in the IPL 2019 Points Table.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Shikhar Dhawan during Delhi Capitals practice session
In match 40 of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.
IPL 2019, Match 40: RR vs DC Live streaming details
Date and Day: April 22, 2019, Monday
Place: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Time: 8:00 pm IST
RR vs DC match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the RR vs DC 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.
