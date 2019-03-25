IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP LIVE score: Smith returns after ball-tampering row
In head to head comparison, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they won 10 out of 17 matches played between the two sides.
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals will take on R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The Jaipur based franchise are boosted by the return of Steve Smith and look to start their IPL 2019 campaign on a positive note. The Royals, which made a comeback to the league in 2018 after serving a two-year ban over spot-fixing and betting charges, had advanced to the playoffs in IPL 2019 but could not go further. Ben Stokes will once again be the go-to man for the Royals who has the ability to fire both with the bat and the ball. On the other hand, KXIP, which could not reach the playoffs last year, are expected to perform on a different note in this year after retaining, as well as pockets, some valuable players in IPL 2019 players’ auction. In head to head comparison, Rajasthan Royals have an edge as they won 10 out of 17 matches played between the two sides.
RR vs KXIP match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the IPL 2019 Match 4 on Hotstar app and website.
