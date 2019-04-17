IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK LIVE score: Can Manish Pandey find place in playing 11?

In today’s match of (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the at Uppal, Hyderabad. It will be an uphill task for Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a victory and get back on the winning track in the face of Dhoni’s tactics. Sunrisers, who secured three back to back wins after their loss in opener, have failed miserably in the last three games. SRH batting has been largely dependent on the destructive opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. The move to bring in Ricky Bhui in the middle order against Delhi Capitals failed miserably and he might be replaced by Manish Pandey in Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, look to register another win to become the first team in to book a place in playoffs. In head to head comparison, CSK have an advantage as they have won eight out of 10 matches while SRH have won only two.

match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.

