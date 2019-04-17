IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK LIVE score: Can Manish Pandey find place in playing 11?

-
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal, Hyderabad. It will be an uphill task for Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a victory and get back on the winning track in the face of Dhoni’s tactics. Sunrisers, who secured three back to back wins after their loss in IPL 2019 opener, have failed miserably in the last three games. SRH batting has been largely dependent on the destructive opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. The move to bring in Ricky Bhui in the middle order against Delhi Capitals failed miserably and he might be replaced by Manish Pandey in SRH playing 11. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, look to register another win to become the first team in IPL 2019 to book a place in IPL 2019 playoffs. In head to head comparison, CSK have an advantage as they have won eight out of 10 matches while SRH have won only two.
Check 2019 IPL Points table here
IPL 2019, Match 33: SRH vs CSK Live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 33: SRH vs CSK Live streaming
SRH vs CSK match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream SRH vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for SRH vs CSK LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here