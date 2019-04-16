IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK Preview: Can the 'Orange Army' get its act together?

In match 33 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (SRH) will host (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in on Wednesday. Leading the IPL points table 2019 initially, tumbled with a hat-trick of losses and are now at the sixth spot, just ahead of the struggling Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Check full 2019 IPL points table here

have been the only consistent side so far in the with seven wins and a loss from their eight matches. The MS Dhoni-led side also tops the points table and is unlikely to be relegated to a lower position anytime soon. have not been able to take advantage of home conditions and it was visible again in their last match as the side collapsed against Delhi Capitals, losing 8 wickets for just 16 runs. Chennai would look to take advantage of the psychological pressure on on their turf.

ALSO READ:

is heavily dependent on openers and as no other batsman has been able to put runs on the board consistently. Even Kane Williamson's return brought no respite for the side. Things might turn from here as Williamson is known to deliver under pressure.

Mohammad Nabi was rested in their last match against Delhi and Abhishek Sharma received his debut cap after he responded with the wicket of a 'dangerous' Colin Munro in his first over.



Vijay Shankar, who has been selected in India's 15-member squad for the World Cup, will have to perform as his team needs the service of a full-fledged all-rounder.



ALSO READ: Dream come true, says Shankar after making World Cup squad

Vijay Shankar, who has been selected in India's 15-member squad for the World Cup, will have to perform as his team needs the service of a full-fledged all-rounder.

The bowling line-up has recieved a boost with the inclusion of left-hand pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who first removed a dangerous Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan on meagre score and then scalped Rishab Pant's wicket.

The move to bring Ricky Bhui to provide stability in batting failed badly as he struggled to connect and threw away his wicket.

Hyderabad are under immense pressure as they face a dearth of victories and a tough opponent in They will really have to get their act together.

went unchanged in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens as all seems to be going in their favour.

The bowlers managed to choke run-flow and the batsmen easily chased the target.

needed to make minor fixes in the team and he acted on time. The skipper would still be looking for Dwayne Bravo's return after injury as the all-rounder is valuable for the team.

has been in form as runs are coming from his bat. However, Shane Watson will have to start scoring before he loses his place. picked 4 wickets in the last match and Mitchell Santner put batsmen on leash yet again.

Chennai look balanced against an inconsistent Hyderabad batting but they can be in for a surprise from the 'orange army'.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams playing 11: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui/Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

IPL 2019, Match 33: SRH vs CSK Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 17, 2019, Wednesday

Place: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 8:00 pm IST

SRH vs CSK match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the SRH vs CSK 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.