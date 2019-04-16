IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK Preview: Can the 'Orange Army' get its act together?

Chennai Super Kings
have been the only consistent side so far in the IPL 2019
with seven wins and a loss from their eight matches. The MS Dhoni-led side also tops the IPL 2019
points table and is unlikely to be relegated to a lower position anytime soon. Hyderabad
have not been able to take advantage of home conditions and it was visible again in their last match as the side collapsed against Delhi Capitals, losing 8 wickets for just 16 runs. Chennai would look to take advantage of the psychological pressure on SRH
on their turf.
ALSO READ: India's 15-player World Cup 2019 squad announced: Check who's in, who's out
SRH
is heavily dependent on openers David Warner
and Jonny Bairstow
as no other batsman has been able to put runs on the board consistently. Even Kane Williamson's return brought no respite for the side. Things might turn from here as Williamson is known to deliver under pressure.
Mohammad Nabi was rested in their last match against Delhi and Abhishek Sharma received his debut cap after he responded with the wicket of a 'dangerous' Colin Munro in his first over.
Vijay Shankar, who has been selected in India's 15-member squad for the World Cup, will have to perform as his team needs the service of a full-fledged all-rounder.
The bowling line-up has recieved a boost with the inclusion of left-hand pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who first removed a dangerous Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan on meagre score and then scalped Rishab Pant's wicket.
The move to bring Ricky Bhui to provide stability in batting failed badly as he struggled to connect and threw away his wicket.
Hyderabad are under immense pressure as they face a dearth of victories and a tough opponent in CSK.
They will really have to get their act together.
CSK
went unchanged in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens as all seems to be going in their favour.
The bowlers managed to choke run-flow and the batsmen easily chased the target.
Dhoni
needed to make minor fixes in the team and he acted on time. The CSK
skipper would still be looking for Dwayne Bravo's return after injury as the all-rounder is valuable for the team.
Faf du Plessis
has been in form as runs are coming from his bat. However, Shane Watson will have to start scoring before he loses his place. Imran Tahir
picked 4 wickets in the last match and Mitchell Santner put batsmen on leash yet again.
Chennai look balanced against an inconsistent Hyderabad batting but they can be in for a surprise from the 'orange army'.
Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11
: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui/Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
Chennai Super Kings playing 11:
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni
(c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.
IPL 2019, Match 33: SRH vs CSK Live streaming details
Date and Day: April 17, 2019, Wednesday
Place: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Time: 8:00 pm IST
SRH vs CSK
match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the SRH vs CSK
2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad
: Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), David Warner, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jonny Bairstow
(wk), Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ricky Bhui, Billy Stanlake, T. Natarajan, Basil Thampi, K. Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma
Chennai Super Kings:
MS Dhoni
(captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K.M. Asif, Deepak Chahar, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign