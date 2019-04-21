IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR LIVE score: Can Sunrisers negate Russell rampage?
Head to head, Kolkata Knight Riders have an edge as they won 10 out of 16 matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad won six. Check SRH vs KKR LIVE score, Toss updates and Match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today's first match of VIVO Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2019), Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. Sunrisers will look to heap more misery on Knight Riders and continue their winning momentum. SRH broke Chennai Super Kings' winning streak, and secured a vital victory after three losses on the trot, with a six-wicket win. Placed fifth, a rung below KKR, in IPL 2019 points table, Sunrisers will take on an opponent low of confidence after a string of four losses in a row. KKR, who lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs on Friday night, have looked out of sorts in their recent meetings at home with their middle order not showing up and the over reliance on Andre Russell now becoming a cause of worry. Head to head, Kolkata Knight Riders have an edge as they won 10 out of 16 matches while Sunrisers Hyderabad won six.
IPL 2019, Match 38, SRH vs KKR Live streaming
SRH vs KKR match will start at 4:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream SRH vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
