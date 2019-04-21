JUST IN
IPL 2019 SRH vs KKR Preview: Kolkata eye win as chances for playoffs fade

Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the fifth spot in IPL 2019 points table while Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders is at sixth position

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, Andre Russell
Andre Russell. Photo: PTI

In Match 38 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the fifth spot in IPL 2019 points table while Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders are at the sixth. KKR were marching towards play offs with seccessive wins but they could not follow their plans properly after the side lost four matches at a stretch. SRH suffered three conssective losses but the side bounced back with a win against Chennai Super Kings. The team is facing issues in the batting department as only David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are the consistent scorers,while the remaning players have not been able to impress much. Also, it will be last match for Bairstow as he will leave to England for national duties. SRH would look to continue their winning run against KKR who are yet to learn how to convert an overall good show on the field into victory.

Check 2019 IPL Points table here

Check IPL 2019 schedule here


Sunrisers Hyderabad team news

Kane Williamson's return has not been able to benefit SRH much but the side is gaining from his captaincy experience. SRH does not have a credible batsman after openers Daivid Warner and Jonny Bairstow and they have not been able to fix the issue despite several changes.

The bowling side, however, is formidable with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan.

SRH should consider bringing Mohammad Nabi back after excluding him for the playing 11 in their last two matches as the play-offs are just round the corner.

Vijay Shankar, who has recently been picked for the World Cup 2019 squad, is still doing fine with the ball but batting is something he has to work on.

ALSO READ: India's 15-player World Cup 2019 squad announced: Check who's in, who's out

Kolkata Knight Riders team news

KKR seem to have lost the way to victory despite being a strong side. The batsmen are scoring runs, the bowlers strike early and yet they lose at the end of the day. Dinesh Karthik would have to instil confidence in his team before it is too late. The next two games are crucial for the side because if they lose, the equation for play-offs will get difficult for them.

Andre Russell has been their key player throughout IPL 2019 yet the side send him to bat lower down the order when he can actually assault any bowling line-up.

Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana have shown their mettle and SRH cannot afford to ignore the threat they pose.

Sunil Narine is one asset KKR cannot afford to lose at this stage of the tournament, but they will have to sort out pace bowling attack that has become too predictable with Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla can be tricky on the Hyderabad pitch and can keep SRH batsmen busy.


Here are the playing 11 Probables of both the teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Nadeem/ Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill



IPL 2019, Match 38: SRH vs KKR Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 21, 2019, Sunday

Place: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 4:00 pm IST

SRH vs KKR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the SRH vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.


Here are the squads of both the teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma


Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurnley, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna.
First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 00:03 IST

