IPL 2019 SRH vs KKR Preview: Kolkata eye win as chances for playoffs fade

In Match 38 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the fifth spot in IPL 2019 points table while Dinesh Karthik's are at the sixth. KKR were marching towards play offs with seccessive wins but they could not follow their plans properly after the side lost four matches at a stretch. SRH suffered three conssective losses but the side bounced back with a win against Chennai Super Kings. The team is facing issues in the batting department as only and are the consistent scorers,while the remaning players have not been able to impress much. Also, it will be last match for Bairstow as he will leave to England for national duties. SRH would look to continue their winning run against KKR who are yet to learn how to convert an overall good show on the field into victory.



team news

Kane Williamson's return has not been able to benefit SRH much but the side is gaining from his captaincy experience. SRH does not have a credible batsman after openers Daivid Warner and and they have not been able to fix the issue despite several changes.

The bowling side, however, is formidable with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma and

SRH should consider bringing back after excluding him for the playing 11 in their last two matches as the play-offs are just round the corner.

Vijay Shankar, who has recently been picked for the World Cup 2019 squad, is still doing fine with the ball but batting is something he has to work on.

team news

KKR seem to have lost the way to victory despite being a strong side. The batsmen are scoring runs, the bowlers strike early and yet they lose at the end of the day. would have to instil confidence in his team before it is too late. The next two games are crucial for the side because if they lose, the equation for play-offs will get difficult for them.

has been their key player throughout yet the side send him to bat lower down the order when he can actually assault any bowling line-up.

Shubhman Gill and have shown their mettle and SRH cannot afford to ignore the threat they pose.

is one asset KKR cannot afford to lose at this stage of the tournament, but they will have to sort out pace bowling attack that has become too predictable with Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla can be tricky on the Hyderabad pitch and can keep SRH batsmen busy.

Here are the playing 11 Probables of both the teams Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Nadeem/ Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed Kolkata Knight Riders: (c & wk), Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill

IPL 2019, Match 38: SRH vs KKR Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 21, 2019, Sunday

Place: Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 4:00 pm IST

SRH vs KKR match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the SRH vs KKR 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.