IPL 2019, SRH vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals seek revival after Mankading row
Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their opening match of the VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 and the teams would look to open their winning account as today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals during practice session
In Match 8 of VIVO Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday as both the teams eye their first victory in the tournament.
This is Rajasthan Royals' first match after the 'Mankading' controversy in their last clash agaisnt Kings XI Punjab.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has a formidable batting as well as bowling line-up and David Warner's comeback knock of 85 runs in 53 balls in their first match is a testament to that.
Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals is known for turning the match in their favour and today's match would be an interesting fight between two teams.
Check 2019 IPL points table here
Catch all the LIVE updates here
Check 2019 IPL points table here
Catch all the LIVE updates here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More