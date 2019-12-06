IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained and released by KXIP

In the run-up to the Indian Premier League player auction ( auction), released seven of its members from last season. It will go into the auction with an available purse of Rs 42.70 crore, the highest among the eight IPL franchises.

In the list of players released by the team, is the most notable name. This southpaw has represented KXIP in eight IPL seasons and is regarded as one of the franchise favourites. In the 79 matches he has played for the team, he has scored 1,850 runs at a strike rate of 138.78. KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia thanked Miller for his association with the franchise and said it was the player’s decision to move on to another team in

The KXIP management has kept the rest of the core team intact by retaining 14 players, including K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and It has also brought in spin all-rounders Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham via trades to take their strength to 16 going into auction.

After a dismal performance last season, the KXIP management has also made a few notable changes to the coaching staff. It has brought in Indian spin veteran as head coach. Kumble will be the fifth coach to join the Punjab franchise in last five editions.

Here is the full list of players retained, traded and released by KXIP:

Retained

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.

Traded

Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Released

Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.