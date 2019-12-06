JUST IN
IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained and released by KXIP

The Punjab franchise will go into IPL 2020 auction with an available purse of Rs 42.70 crore, the highest among the eight IPL teams

BS Web Team 

Kings XI Punjab batsman Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during an IPL 2018 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals at MPCA Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday | File Photo: PTI
In the run-up to the Indian Premier League player auction (IPL 2020 auction), Kings XI Punjab released seven of its members from last season. It will go into the auction with an available purse of Rs 42.70 crore, the highest among the eight IPL franchises.

In the list of players released by the team, David Miller is the most notable name. This southpaw has represented KXIP in eight IPL seasons and is regarded as one of the franchise favourites. In the 79 matches he has played for the team, he has scored 1,850 runs at a strike rate of 138.78. KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia thanked Miller for his association with the franchise and said it was the player’s decision to move on to another team in IPL 2020.

The KXIP management has kept the rest of the core team intact by retaining 14 players, including K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, and Mujeeb ur Rahman. It has also brought in spin all-rounders Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham via trades to take their strength to 16 going into IPL 2020 auction.

After a dismal performance last season, the KXIP management has also made a few notable changes to the coaching staff. It has brought in Indian spin veteran Anil Kumble as head coach. Kumble will be the fifth coach to join the Punjab franchise in last five editions.

Here is the full list of players retained, traded and released by KXIP:

Retained

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.

Traded

Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Released

Varun Chakravarthy, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Simran Singh, David Miller, Moises Henriques and Agnivesh Ayachi.

First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 23:00 IST

