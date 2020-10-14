IPL 2020: Check DC vs RR head to head and playing 11 prediction here

JUST IN
IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant has Grade 1 tear; DC likely to opt for Lalit Yadav
Head to head, Rajasthan Royals has a little advantage as it won 11 out of 21 matches played against Delhi. However, since 2018, Delhi has won 4 out of 5 matches

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Capitals arrives on the ground for the start of DC vs SRH match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 29th September 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Delhi was forced to tinker its best playing 11 in previous match as Rishabh Pant was ruled out of IPL 2020 for a week. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to get back to winning ways after a hiccup against Mumbai Indians as the Shreyas Iyer-led side takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
 
Delhi lost its previous match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday while Rajasthan managed to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad on the back of crucial knocks by Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia the same day.

DC vs RR head-to-head (Overall)

  • Total matches: 21
  • DC won: 10
  • RR won: 11
  • No result: 0

DC vs RR head to head in last 5 matches (Since 2018, inclunding one IPL 2020 match)

Total Matches: 5
DC won: 4
RR won: 1


DC and RR rankings on IPL 2020 points table

After losing its previous IPL 2020 match Delhi slipped to second spot on IPL 2020 Points table while Rajasthan remained at the sixth spot.

DC vs RR playing 11 prediction

Delhi was forced to tinker its best playing 11 in previous match as Rishabh Pant was ruled out of IPL 2020 for a week. With means DC needed one keeper, Alex Carey comes in and Ajinkya Rahane was selected for Shimron hetmyer. It would be interesting to see whether coach Ricky Ponting still to same playing 11 for match against Rajasthan Royals today. 
DC tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje
Rajasthan, on the other hand, was boosted by return of Ben Stokes in its playing 11. The English all-rounder bowled only one over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Though captain Steve Smith said after the match that Stokes has just joined the squad. However, it was youngster Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia, who won the match for Royals that day and these two batsmen would be key for RR's success.
RR tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller/Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat.
 

IPL 2020, Match 30: DC vs RR Pitch report
 
Dubai pitch is likely to help pacers in the initial stage and spinners will hold the key in the middle overs. Since there is already a match at the venue a day before, we may see the wicket to be a bit slow as the match progresses. 
 
Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

First Published: Wed, October 14 2020. 08:35 IST

