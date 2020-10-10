IPL 2020: CSK vs RCB toss timing, live streaming and telecast details

-
-
In match 25 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
MS Dhoni's CSK would look to end its losing streak as they face RCB in Dubai. CSK is placed at the sixth spot in IPL 2020 Points table while RCB is placed at the fifth position.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with MS Dhoni’s team holding a 15-8 advantage against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Changes are unlikely in both CSK and RCB playing 11.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 25, CSK vs RCB cricket match:
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match take place?
The CSK vs RCB IPL match will be held on October 10, Saturday.
Where will the CSK vs RCB IPL match be played?
The venue for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the CSK vs RCB IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 25 between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time CSK vs RCB toss will take place?
The CSK vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs RCB IPL match live?
The CSK vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs RCB?
You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
