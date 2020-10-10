IPL 2020: CSK vs RCB toss timing, live streaming and telecast details

In match 25 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), MS Dhoni-led (CSK) will lock horns with Virat Kohli's at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.



CHECK KKR vs KXIP LIVE SCORE AND MATCH COMMENTARY HERE



Who holds orange and purple cap in IPL? Check here

MS Dhoni's CSK would look to end its losing streak as they face RCB in Dubai. CSK is placed at the sixth spot in Points table while RCB is placed at the fifth position.



Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

and have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with MS Dhoni’s team holding a 15-8 advantage against Virat Kohli’s

Changes are unlikely in both CSK and RCB playing 11.



CHECK CSK vs RCB playing 11 predictions and head to head stats here

Here’s all you need to know about Match 25, CSK vs RCB cricket match:

When will the vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match take place?

The CSK vs RCB IPL match will be held on October 10, Saturday.

Where will the CSK vs RCB IPL match be played?

The venue for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the CSK vs RCB IPL match?

The Match 25 between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time CSK vs RCB toss will take place?

The CSK vs RCB live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs RCB IPL match live?

The CSK vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs RCB?

You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.