IPL 2020: RR vs CSK playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

All eyes will be on Sam Curran as he impressed with bat and ball in the match with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals
would look to pick up the momentum it managed in the later stages of the last season. However, the issue would be the absence of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.
However, Steve Smith's availabilty will be a major boost for the team.
Stokes' absence would severely impact Royals' campaign at least in the beginning because of the balance his presence lends to the side.
RR vs CSK playing 11 prediction
CSK tentative playing 11: MS Dhoni
(C, WK) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.
RR tentative playing 11: Sanju Samson (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.
IPL 2020, Match 4: RR vs CSK Pitch report
The pitch at the Sharjah cricket stadium is likely to help pacers in the begining but the onus will be on spinners to turn the match in their teams' favour. CSK, having already played a match on the ground, would have some advantage over RR.
RR vs CSK head-to-head
Total matches: 22
CSK won: 14
RR won: 8
No result: 0
RR vs CSK Squads
Chennai Super Kings: M S Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, K M Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals
: Steve Smith
(captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.