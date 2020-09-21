JUST IN
IPL 2020, CSK vs RR preview: Chennai favourites against depleted Royals
IPL 2020: RR vs CSK playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

The pitch at Sharjah cricket stadium is likely to support pacers in the begining, given the pinch of grass. Check RR vs CSK playing 11 probables, head to head and other match details here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar. Photo: PTI
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be upbeat about its second clash in the IPL 2020 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the fourth match of the tournament at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Tuesday.

Despite the absence of Suresh Raina and ace spinner Harbhajan Singh, CSK managed to gets its act together in the IPL 2020 opener against arch-rival Mumbai Indians. The side lacked the usual co-ordination between the players, and Dhoni would look to fix that in the early stages. 

All eyes will be on Sam Curran as he impressed with bat and ball in the match with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. 

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals would look to pick up the momentum it managed in the later stages of the last season. However, the issue would be the absence of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. However, Steve Smith's availabilty will be a major boost for the team. 

Stokes' absence would severely impact Royals' campaign at least in the beginning because of the balance his presence lends to the side.

RR vs CSK playing 11 prediction

CSK tentative playing 11: MS Dhoni (C, WK) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

RR tentative playing 11: Sanju Samson (Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, David Miller, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Oshane Thomas, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande.

IPL 2020, Match 4: RR vs CSK Pitch report

The pitch at the Sharjah cricket stadium is likely to help pacers in the begining but the onus will be on spinners to turn the match in their teams' favour. CSK, having already played a match on the ground, would have some advantage over RR. 

RR vs CSK head-to-head

Total matches: 22

CSK won: 14

RR won: 8

No result: 0

RR vs CSK Squads 

Chennai Super Kings: M S Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, K M Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande.
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 21:33 IST

