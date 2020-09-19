IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LIVE: Mumbai, Chennai resume rivalry in bio-secure IPL
Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and the league’s the most successful team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will resume their rivalry in the opening match of the 13th edition of the tournament (IPL 2020) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the IPL 2020 by nearly six months and forced the marquee event to be shifted outside India amid rising Covid-19 infections in the country.
As seems to be the new normal for cricket, this year’s tournament is being played in a bio-secure environment, with no spectators in the stadium.
MI vs CSK rivalry in UAE: IPL had last been played outside of India in 2014 due to the national elections that year. A few matches of the tournament had at the time been played in the UAE. In the MI vs CSK match that was played in the UAE at Dubai International stadium, Mumbai had batted first and put 141-7 on the board. Chennai (142-3) had chased the target with seven wickets to spare.
MI vs CSK playing 11
The two teams would like to put their best playing 11 today, based on past record, before changing and chopping the line-ups as necessary. This means Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, and Imran Tahir could be the four foreign players for CSK, while MI may go with Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Mitchell McCleghan, and Kieron Pollard. However, it won’t be a surprise if some of the less celebrated Indian players emerge with superb performances.
The live telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL first match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV. The MI vs CSK live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
