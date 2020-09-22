- North India's clean air days may be numbered as farmers clear fields
IPL 2020, RR vs CSK LIVE: Who will fill Ben Stokes' spot in RR playing 11?
England's bowling all-rounder Tom Curran to fill Stokes' vacant spot while Jofra Archer will lead the pace attack for Rajasthan Royals. Check RR vs CSK live toss, playing 11 and match updates here
Rajasthan Royals | Chennai Super Kings | Bio-Bubble
Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of England’s wicket keeper batsman Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes. Photo: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI
Super Kings will be high on confidence after starting its IPL 2020 campaign with a win against defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Sharjah stadium has a short boundaries and CSK might make some changes in its playing 11. However, if one has observed Dhoni’s strategy moves over the years, it is highly unlikely that he would tinker the winning combination.
IPL 2020 Match 4: RR vs CSK playing 11
Rajasthan Royals will miss the services of England’s wicket keeper batsman Jos Buttler and all-rounder Ben Stokes. Buttler is going through an extended quarantine after he has arrived in UAE, separately with his family while Stokes is in New Zealand with his family, attending his ailing father. England’s bowling all-rounder Tom Curran to fill Stokes’ vacant spot while Jofra Archer will lead the pace attack.
For Chennai, the good news is that Ruturaj Gaikwad has cleared all Covid-19 tests and joined the squad. He is seen as a potential replacement for Suresh Raina in the middle order. However, it would come as surprise if he will be picked above Murali Vijay, who played the first game. As informed by CSK coach on Saturay. Dwayne Bravo won’t be available for today’s game due to injury.
Match 4, IPL 2020 live score, RR vs CSK scorecard
IPL 2020, Match 4: RR vs CSK live streaming details
The live telecast of RR vs CSK IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV. The RR vs CSK live toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
