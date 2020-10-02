JUST IN
IPL 2020 live score, CSK vs SRH toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today

At the CSK vs SRH toss, both MS Dhoni and David Warner will look to bat second as dew settles in during the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

CSK players react after the wicket of Mumbai Indians player Quinton de Kock during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo: PTI
The live telecast of the CSK vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Photo: PTI
In today’s match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim for its second victory of this season when the MS Dhoni-led side takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International cricket stadium. CSK comes into the match after a 6-day break and looks to put its IPL 2020 campaign back on track. A win for Chennai would push it in the top 5 team rankings.
 
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
 
CSK vs SRH live toss updates: The coin flip between CSK’s Dhoni and SRH’s David Warner will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Given the dew factor, the captain who wins the toss would look to bowl first as has been the trend so far in IPL 2020.
 
CSK vs SRH playing 11: While Sunrisers Hyderabad would go with an unchanged playing 11, CSK might include fit-again Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo in its lineup
 
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
 
IPL live score: CSK vs SRH scorecard
 
 
 
CSK vs SRH live streaming details
 
The live telecast of the CSK vs SRH match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.

Stay Tuned for IPL live score and match upates here...

