IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH playing 11 predictions, squad, head to head, details

The three-time (CSK) would look to bring its campaign back on track, when MS Dhoni-led side take on (SRH) at Dubai International cricket stadium on Friday. Super Kings has not gotten off the best of starts this season, having lost two of its first three games. However, Chennai would be boosted by the fit Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo after 6-day break and most likely both of the players may find a place in CSK playing 11.

On the other hand, is coming into the match after winning its previous encounter and only misses a big hitter in the middle as the top order is power packed with captain David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. Kashmiri all-rounder Abdul Samad may take that place as he shows a glimpse of it in SRH’s previous match. Hyderabad would not make any change in its playing 11.

CSK vs SRH playing 11 prediction



CSK tentative playing 11: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood/Shane Watson.

SRH tentative playing 11: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

IPL 2020, Match 14: CSK vs SRH Pitch report



As has been observed at Dubai International Stadium, the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers. It is dew that makes captains bowl first. However, in all the six matches played at Dubai in so far, the team batting first has emerged victorious. In the second half of the match, Dubai pitch slows down considerably, making it hard for the batsmen to hit big shots.

CSK vs SRH head-to-head



Total matches: 12



CSK won: 9



SRH won: 3



Head to head, has an advantage over as the three time champions has won 9 out of 12 matches played between CSK and SRH.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



CSK squad for IPL 2020: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

SRH squad for IPL 2020: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.