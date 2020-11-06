IPL 2020, eliminator: RCB vs SRH live streaming, match, toss timing details

In the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Virat Kohli's (RCB) will take on (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

With momentum on their side, a confident SRH would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL against RCB in the Eliminator.

While RCB suffered four consecutive defeats to finish the league stage at the fourth spot, SRH registered a hat-trick of wins to edge past Virat Kohli's men in the standings.

SRH made a remarkable turnaround in their final three games -- defeating Delhi Capitals, RCB and table-toppers Mumbai Indians to book their last-fourth berth.

And come Friday, SRH would be brimming with confidence, especially after their 10-wicket win over MI in the last must-win game.

Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, RCB's confidence would be rock-bottom. In their last match against DC, RCB's batting-heavy top-order failed to live up to expectations.

Here’s all you need to know about eliminator, RCB vs SRH cricket match:

