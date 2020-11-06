IPL 2020, eliminator: RCB vs SRH live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
In the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.
With momentum on their side, a confident SRH would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL against RCB in the Eliminator.
While RCB suffered four consecutive defeats to finish the league stage at the fourth spot, SRH registered a hat-trick of wins to edge past Virat Kohli's men in the standings.
SRH made a remarkable turnaround in their final three games -- defeating Delhi Capitals, RCB and table-toppers Mumbai Indians to book their last-fourth berth.
And come Friday, SRH would be brimming with confidence, especially after their 10-wicket win over MI in the last must-win game.
Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, RCB's confidence would be rock-bottom. In their last match against DC, RCB's batting-heavy top-order failed to live up to expectations.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 eliminator, RCB vs SRH cricket match:
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL match take place?
The RCB vs SRH IPL match will be held on November 6, Friday.
Where will the RCB vs SRH IPL match be played?
The venue for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad match is Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RCB vs SRH IPL match?
The IPL 2020 eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time RCB vs SRH toss will take place?
The RCB vs SRH live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs SRH IPL match live?
The RCB vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RCB vs SRH?
You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
