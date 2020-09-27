IPL 2020: Faf du Plessis holds Orange Cap, Purple with Kagiso Rabada

-
Hard-hitting batsman Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) speedster Kagiso Rabada continue to hold the Orange and Purple Caps respectively at the end of Saturday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) which the Dinesh Karthik-led side won by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker, and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.
du Plessis has so far scored 173 runs in three games for the CSK and sits at the top of the charts in the list of leading run scorers. He is followed by Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul (153 runs in two games) and Mayank Agarwal (115 runs in two games).
In the bowlers' list, Rabada has scalped five wickets in two matches and leads the chart. CSK pacer Sam Curran (five wickets in three games) and KXIP speedster Mohammad Shami (four wickets in two games) are the next two top wicket-takers.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals stand at the top of the points table with four points, having won both their first two games so far in the league. They are followed by KXIP, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.
On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals are slated to take on Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah.
