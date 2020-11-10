IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC live streaming, telecast and toss timing details

JUST IN
Business Standard

New Delhi 

MI vs DC, IPL 2020
MI vs DC, IPL 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

In the finale of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will lock horns for the coveted trophy at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

PLaying its yet another IPL final, Mumbai will be upbeat as the side has fared  better in the league stage too while pressure will be on Delhi as the side is playing its maiden IPL final. 

Mumbai didn't face much resistance to reach the final of IPL 2020 while Delhi suffered a few setbacks but it bounced back in time to seal its berth in the final. 

Mumbai will have a psychological advantage as it has defeated Delhi in all the three matches in the tounament so far, with all being a one-sided affair. 

Delhi would draw a lot of confidence from the Qualifier 2 where it defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on the back of powerful performances by Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis, and then Rabada and Nortje rose to the occasion. 

If Delhi holds its nerves well, Mumbai would be in for a tough contest. 

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC final cricket match:

When IPL 2020 final match will be played?

The IPL 2020 final will take place on Tuesday (November 10).

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL match take place?

The MI vs DC IPL match will be held on November 10, Tuesday.

Where will the MI vs DC IPL match be played?

The venue for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the MI vs DC IPL match?

The IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time MI vs DC toss will take place?

The MI vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs DC IPL match live?

The MI vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between MI vs DC?

You can watch the live streaming of MI vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

First Published: Tue, November 10 2020. 12:38 IST

