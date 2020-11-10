JUST IN
IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC LIVE: Mumbai starts favourite in summit clash

MI is considered as favourites ever since IPL 2020 began in September and the team has largely lived up to the expectation. Check IPL final live playing 11 updates, MI vs DC final toss updates here

New Delhi 

IPL 2020 trophy. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The MI vs DC final live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In the grand finale of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eyeing its fifty title, when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. MI is considered as favourites ever since IPL 2020 began in September and the team has largely lived up to the expectation.

DC, on the other side, started the season with a bang before faltering in the second-half. However, Shreyas Iyer led side managed to enter the playoffs and later sealed the berth in the final with an inspired performance against SRH.

The MI vs DC final live toss will take place at 7 pm IST. Rohit Sharma will look to bat first after winning the toss given it has won the four IPL titles when it batted first in four out of five IPL finals it played. The only time it chased, and lost, was way back in 2010 against the Chennai Super Kings. Overall teams batting first have won eight of the 12 IPL finals so far.

Both the teams are likely to field the same playing 11s which they played in their last match.
 
IPL 2020 final live streaming details

The MI vs DC final live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar.
 
