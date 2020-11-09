IPL 2020: MI vs DC final playing 11 predictions and head to head details

In the grand finale of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (MI) would be eyeing its fifth IPL title, when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on (DC) on Tuesday. The MI vs DC final will be hosted by Dubai International Stadium.

Delhi on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 on the back of top performances by its batsmen, followed by a superb show from bowlers. This is Delhi Capitals' maiden final match in Indian Premier League history.

Mumbai, who won ten of its fifteen games in IPL 2020, is likely to retain its playing 11 from Qualifier 1 while Delhi is also unlikely to tinker its lineup from Qualifier 2.



MI vs DC playing 11 prediction MI tentative playing 11: (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult/James Pattinson.

DC tentative playing 11: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Pravin Dubey/Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

Both Mumbai and Delhi have a strong bowling line up but the Rohit Sharma-led side holds and edge over Delhi as it has a formidable batting line up while Delhi's batting depends on two-three key players. Moreover, Mumbai has defeated Delhi all the three games they have played in the tournament so far with all of them being a one-sided affair.

Delhi has shown its mettle in the Qualifier 2 against SRH but facing Mumbai in an IPL finale would be a different ball game as the four-time have immense experience.

Moreover, if Bumrah and Boult strike early, it will be too tough for Delhi defeat Mumbai. Overall, we'd be in for an exciting final at Dubai in final.

IPL 2020, Final: MI vs DC Pitch report

In its previous outing at Dubai, scored a massive score of 200, which indicates the nature of the pitch. There is likely an early swing for pacers but spinners would play their part as the match progresses.

Given batting first is preferred lately, both and would look to win the toss and put some runs on the scoreboard.

MI vs DC head to head

Total matches: 27

MI won: 15

DC won: 12

No result: 0

MI vs DC Squads

Mumbai Indians

(C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan.

Delhi Capitals

(C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.