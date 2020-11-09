IPL 2020 road to final: Mumbai Indians' journey to its sixth grand finale

(MI) has made it to its sixth (IPL) final with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning nine out of fourteen matches in the league stage.

Although the 13th edition of IPL (IPL 2020) was a tad different from previous ones, Mumbai's consistent rise was the only constant with the side routing any opposition coming its way.

Although MI started slow, it didn't take long for it to get its act together and there was no looking back for the defending after that.

In the process, Mumbai also discovered its future in young Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) and southpaw Ishan Kishan (483 runs) who showed versatility, class, and a right temperament to take the team home from any adverse situation.

While skipper Rohit Sharma's bat remained silent on most occasions, Quinton de Kock (483 runs) continued the assault on the opposition throughout the series.

But the key to Mumbai's success was the bowling attack that decimated the best in business. and Trent Boult were formidable for opposition openers while James Pattinson played a good second fiddle on several occasions.

As if pacers weren't enough, Mumbai had Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya in the middle overs to put a leash on run flow.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya during KXIP vs MI IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 1st October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Here's a look at Mumbai's journey in IPL 2020