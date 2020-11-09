JUST IN
IPL 2020 MI vs DC final: Mumbai eyes fifth title, Delhi wants 'Special One'
Business Standard

IPL 2020 road to final: Mumbai Indians' journey to its sixth grand finale

Although IPL 2020 was tad different from previous ones, Mumbai's consistent rise was the only constant with the side routing any opposition coming its way

Eric Massey  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020
Mumbai Indians eyes fifth IPL title in its sxith IPL final. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) has made it to its sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) final with the Rohit Sharma-led side winning nine out of fourteen matches in the league stage.

Although the 13th edition of IPL (IPL 2020) was a tad different from previous ones, Mumbai's consistent rise was the only constant with the side routing any opposition coming its way.

Although MI started slow, it didn't take long for it to get its act together and there was no looking back for the defending IPL champions after that.

Check MI vs DC final preview here

In the process, Mumbai also discovered its future in young Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) and southpaw Ishan Kishan (483 runs) who showed versatility, class, and a right temperament to take the team home from any adverse situation.

While skipper Rohit Sharma's bat remained silent on most occasions, Quinton de Kock (483 runs) continued the assault on the opposition throughout the series.

But the key to Mumbai's success was the bowling attack that decimated the best in business. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were formidable for opposition openers while James Pattinson played a good second fiddle on several occasions.

As if pacers weren't enough, Mumbai had Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya in the middle overs to put a leash on run flow.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya during KXIP vs MI IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 1st October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Here's a look at Mumbai's journey in IPL 2020

1) Match 1: Loss against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 opener

Mumbai lost to archrivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2020 opener as barring Saurabh Tiwary and Quinton de Kock, the otherwise formidable batting line up collapsed and it managed 162/9 in 20 overs which Chennai chased with 5 wickets to spare. Check MI vs CSK highlights here

2) Match 2: Win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs

After the defeat against KKR, Mumbai bounced back to its usual form, as it scored 195/5 in 20 overs with Rohit Sharma slamming 80 runs off just 54 balls and Suryakumar's 47. In reply, KKR managed 146/9 in 20 overs. Check highlights here

3) Match 3: Lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in super over

At Dubai, Mumbai again put up a big total on the back of Ishan Kishan's 99, scoring 201/5 in 20 overs against RCB. In reply, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, and AB de Villiers scored a fifty each to take RCB to 201/3 in 20 overs. Mumbai managed only 7 runs in the super over as Navdeep Saini bowled beautifully, RCB chased it easily. Check MI vs RCB highlights here

4) Match 4: Won by 48 runs against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Mumbai yet again scored a big total of 191/4 in 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma slamming 70 runs and Kieron Pollard's quick fire 47, KXIP could manage 143/8 in 20 overs with Bumrah, Pattinson and Chahar keeping it tough for the opposition. Check MI vs KXIP highlights

5) Match 5: Won by 34 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Mumbai batting line-up continued its bury by scoring 208/5 against SRH at Sharjah, and then due to its tight bowling, SRH could only manage 174/7 in 20 overs. Highlights

6) Match 6: Won by 57 runs against Rajasthan Royals

Batting first, Mumbai put up 193/4 in 20 overs with Suryakumar Yadav scoring quickfire 79 runs. In front of Bumrah, Boult and Pattinson, Rajasthan was all out for 136. Highlights

7) Match 7: Won by 5 wickets against Delhi Capitals

Delhi managed a decent 162/4 in 20 overs at Sheikh Zayed stadium which Mumbai chased in 19.2 overs with 5 wickets remaining. Check MI vs DC highlights

8) Match 8: Won by 8 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Mumbai bowlers kept a leash on KKR batsmen as the side could manage 148/5 in 20 overs and Mumbai easily chased the target in just 16.5 overs with Rohit and de Kock charging from ball one. Highlights

9) Match 9: Lost to KXIP in second super over

Mumbai's winning spree came to an abrupt end as the side lost to KXIP in the second super over, something that all saw for the first time in IPL history. Both MI and KXIP made 176/6 in 20 overs which resulted in a super over which again was tied but KXIP went on to defeat Mumbai in the second super over. MI vs KXIP highlights

10) Match 10: Won by 10 wickets against Chennai

On the back of Mumbai scintillating bowling attack, Chennai was bundled for 114/9 with Boult picking four wickets and Bumrah and Chahar sharing 2 wickets each. Mumbai faced no resistance and de Kock's 46 and Ishan Kishan's 68 sealed its win. Check highlights here

11) Match 11: Lost to Rajasthan

Mumbai made 195/5 in 20 overs with Hardik Pandya slamming 60 runs after Ishan, Suryakumar and Saurabh's good show with the bat, however, Ben Stokes 107 and Sanju Samson's fifty scripted Rajasthan's win. HIGHLIGHTS

12) Match 12: Won by 5 wickets against RCB

Batting first RCB made 164/6 in 20 overs with Bumrah scalping three wickets, Mumbai chased the target with Suryakumar hitting quickfire 79 runs. RCB vs MI highlights

13) Match 13: Won by 9 wickets against Delhi

The duo of Boult and Bumrah shared 6 wickets to reduce Delhi to 110/9 in 20 overs and Mumbai took just 14.2 overs to chase the target with Ishan Kishan slamming 72 runs. Check highlights here

14) Match 14: Lost to Hyderabad

Mumbai made 149/8 in 20 overs against SRH with Pollard 41 at the bottom taking the team to a decent total, SRH's Warner (85) and Saha (58) chased the target in just 17.1 overs. Check MI vs SRH highlights

15) Match 15: Won by 57 runs in qualifier 1 against Delhi

Playing yet another IPL playoffs, Mumbai slammed 200/5 in 20 overs, with Suryakumar and Ishan scoring fifties, after which Bumrah and Boult wreaked havoc by removing Delhi's top order. With this victory, defending champions Mumbai entered in its sixth IPL final. Qualifier 1 highlights

First Published: Mon, November 09 2020. 20:11 IST

