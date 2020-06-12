IPL 2020 in 3 months? BCCI eying Sep-Oct window: IPL chief Brijesh Patel

India's cricket board is looking at a September-October window to host the 13th edition of (IPL 2020) if two other international tournaments in that period are deferred, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has said.

The ICC board, in a June 10 meeting, had decided to "wait and watch" the coronavirus outbreak before deciding to hold the T20 World Cup.

Asia Cup is scheduled in September and T20 World Cup in October-November. ICC likely to take a call on the World Cup in Australia next month.

It has been reported earlier that was eyeing the September-October window to host the IPL.

The league chairman also hinted that can be held overseas as matches in empty stadiums make the location irrelevant.

"We are looking at the September-October window but that is subject to the postponement of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. We will also have to follow the government guidelines at that time," news agency PTI quoted Patel as saying on Thursday.

president has said that the board is exploring all options to stage the IPL. Even Ganguly has spoken about having the tournament in front of empty stands in his latest communication to Board affiliates.

to go overseas

Considering the rising cases in India, there is an option to organise the league overseas. The UAE and Sri Lanka have already shown interest in hosting the world's biggest T20 league.

"First preference is India of course but a lot will depend on the situation at that time. Sri Lanka has offered to host it and so has UAE, we will see where we can play. If you are playing without crowds, it doesn't matter where you play," said Patel.

The 2009 edition was held in South Africa due to the general elections back home and because of the same reason, the tournament was held partially in the UAE in 2014.

Money matters

If IPL does not take place this year, could have to incur a loss of over Rs 4,000 crore from broadcasters and digital rights, sponsors.

format

Responding to a question on the IPL format, Patel said: "We want normal duration for the tournament but again it depends on which tournament (Asia Cup or World Cup) is postponed.

"IPL is an important tournament for the board, sponsors, broadcasters and the players. Everyone wants it to happen. I am sure the players are itching to take the field."

Patel said the sooner the ICC decides on the T20 World Cup, the better it would be for all the stakeholders. He also said the IPL can be held without fans but not the World Cup.

"I think the ICC will take a call soon. If the World Cup is happening, then teams need to start preparing too. Also, World Cup without crowd is no World Cup but you can play an IPL behind closed doors," added Patel.