IPL 2020: KKR vs CSK playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details

In match 21 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (KKR) will take on (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni-led CSK is finally seeing signs of recovery after suffering defeat and falling behind others to the bottom of the IPL 2020 Points Table.



Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

It comes into this fixture on the back of a stunning 10-wicket win against KXIP in their previous clash. CSK would look to maintain the winning momentum as they face KKR.

KKR, on the other hand has had a decent journey so far in the with two wins in four games.



Check MI vs RR LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE

However, the form of a key player like Sunil Narine, who hasn't been able to create any impact so far in the tournament, is in question. At the same time, T20 expert like is not getting much balls to play. The batting usually relies on Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill.



Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here

CSK can win it if it plays its card right.

KKR vs CSK playing 11 prediction

KKR tentative playing 11: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav/Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti

CSK playing 11: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, (C&WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur

IPL 2020, Match 21: KKR vs CSK Pitch report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi favours pacers and spinners in early and middle overs. The teams would look to explore the conditions. Most likely, they would look to chase.

KKR vs CSK head-to-head

Total matches: 21

KKR won: 14

CSK won: 7

No result: 1

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Chennai Super Kings

(C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood