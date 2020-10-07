IPL 2020 live score, CSK vs KKR: Both teams eye third spot on points table
At the KKR vs CSK toss, both Dhoni and Karthik will look to bat first as pitch may deteriorate in the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, with teammates during the practice session.
CSK vs KKR live toss time and prediction: The coin flip between Chennai’s MS Dhoni and Kolkata’s Dinesh Karthik will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Abu Dhabi’s playing conditions are very tricky. The winning average total at the ground is 183 while average first innings total is 168. So the team batting first should put a big total to win the match.
CSK vs KKR playing 11: Chennai Super Kings is likely to field an unchanged playing 11, given it won its previous IPL match by 10 wickets while Kolkata may bring in Tom Banton and Kuldeep Yadav in KKR playing 11.
Chennai vs Kolkata live streaming details
The CSK vs MI live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
