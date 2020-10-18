JUST IN
IPL 2020: David Warner becomes 1st overseas player to reach 5000 IPL runs

David Warner is also a leading run-scorer as an overseas player in Indian premier league history

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner became first overseas players to reach 5,000 runs in Indian Premier League on Sunday.

The Australian batsman crossed the 5,000-run in IPL after scoring 10 runs against Kolkata Knigth Rider in IPL 2020. He reached the milestone by taking a single off Pat Cummins in the 14th over.

Overall, Warner becomes the 4th player to reach 5,000 IPL runs after Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Warner is also a leading run scorer as an overseas player. In the various editions of IPL, he has so far played 135 matches, and scored 5000 runs at an average of 42.77 and strike rate of 140.74. Warner has also scored four centuries and 44 fifties, his highest score is 126 runs.

David Warner IPL career

Warner started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as the franchise bought him in the second edition of Indian Premier league (IPL 2009). In the IPL 2014 players’ auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged him for $880,000 and appointed him as a captain. He became leading run-getter in that season earning the Orange cap but his team failed to qualify for play-offs.

In IPL 2016, he led Sunrisers Hyderabad to one and the only IPL title as he smashed 38 balls 69 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He did not participate in 2018 edition of IPL after ball tampering scandal in Capetown.

Top 10 run-getters in Indian Premier League:

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 186 178 29 5759 113 38.65 4,384 131.36 5 38 498 199
2 Suresh Raina 193 189 28 5368 100* 33.34 3,914 137.14 1 38 493 194
3 Rohit Sharma 196 191 28 5149 109* 31.58 3,937 130.78 1 38 451 209
4 David Warner 135 135 18 5000 126 42.72 3,552 140.73 4 46 480 189
5 Shikhar Dhawan 168 167 23 4938 101* 34.29 3,920 125.96 1 39 563 103
6 AB de Villiers 163 151 36 4680 133* 40.69 3,056 153.14 3 37 378 231
7 MS Dhoni 199 178 68 4568 84* 41.52 3,318 137.67 0 23 306 215
8 Chris Gayle 126 125 15 4537 175* 41.24 3,014 150.53 6 29 370 331
9 Robin Uthappa 184 177 17 4535 87 28.34 3,486 130.09 0 24 449 159
10 Gautam Gambhir 154 152 17 4217 93 31.23 3,404 123.88 0 36 491 59

First Published: Sun, October 18 2020. 18:45 IST

