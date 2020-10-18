IPL 2020: David Warner becomes 1st overseas player to reach 5000 IPL runs

captain became first overseas players to reach 5,000 runs in on Sunday.

The Australian batsman crossed the 5,000-run in IPL after scoring 10 runs against Kolkata Knigth Rider in He reached the milestone by taking a single off Pat Cummins in the 14th over.



Overall, Warner becomes the 4th player to reach 5,000 IPL runs after Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Warner is also a leading run scorer as an overseas player. In the various editions of IPL, he has so far played 135 matches, and scored 5000 runs at an average of 42.77 and strike rate of 140.74. Warner has also scored four centuries and 44 fifties, his highest score is 126 runs.



IPL career

Warner started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as the franchise bought him in the second edition of (IPL 2009). In the IPL 2014 players’ auction, bagged him for $880,000 and appointed him as a captain. He became leading run-getter in that season earning the Orange cap but his team failed to qualify for play-offs.



In IPL 2016, he led to one and the only IPL title as he smashed 38 balls 69 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He did not participate in 2018 edition of IPL after ball tampering scandal in Capetown.

