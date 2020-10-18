LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020 today's match, KKR vs SRH: Coin flip at 3 pm IST
At KKR vs SRH toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Ahead of the KKR vs SRH match, Sunil Narine is cleared by IPL's suspect bowling action committee and he might return to KKR playing 11
KKR vs SRH Live toss updatesThe coin flip between Kolkata’s EOin Morgan and Hyderabad’s David Warner will take place at 3 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss given Abu Dhabi wicket slows down in second innings of the game.
KKR vs SRH playing 11After cleared for suspected bowling action, Sunil Narine would return to KKR playing 11 while Sunrisers Hyderabad may go unchanged.
KKR vs SRH live streaming
The KKR vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
