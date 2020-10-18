JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

LIVE TOSS: IPL 2020 today's match, KKR vs SRH: Coin flip at 3 pm IST

At KKR vs SRH toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

Topics
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | Sunrisers Hyderabad

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Sunil Narine
Ahead of the KKR vs SRH match, Sunil Narine is cleared by IPL's suspect bowling action committee and he might return to KKR playing 11
In today’s afternoon match of Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the match Sunil Narine is cleared by IPL's suspect bowling action committee and he might return to KKR playing 11. It will be a battle between two teams placed in the middle of IPL 2020 points for crucial two points. A win or loss in today’s game will affect the fortunes of SRH and KKR in their IPL 2020 campaign.
 
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here  

KKR vs SRH Live toss updates

The coin flip between Kolkata’s EOin Morgan and Hyderabad’s David Warner will take place at 3 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first after winning the toss given Abu Dhabi wicket slows down in second innings of the game.

CHECK MI vs KXIP head to head and playing 11 predictions here

KKR vs SRH playing 11

After cleared for suspected bowling action, Sunil Narine would return to KKR playing 11 while Sunrisers Hyderabad may go unchanged.
 
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
 
IPL live score: KKR vs SRH full scorecard
 
 
 
KKR vs SRH live streaming
 
The KKR vs SRH live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 3:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
Follow KKR vs SRH live match updates here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh