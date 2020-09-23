IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
-
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had just the start it needed as the side won its IPL 2020 opening clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs. The good news for RCB is all its key players delivered at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where it is slated to meet Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who, despite a good show, had to settle with a defeat against Delhi Capitals in its opening match primarily due to umpiring error.
This is likely to be a close contest as both the sides look equal in strength, be it batting or bowling.
Where RCB can boast about a new-found talent in Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed an effortless 56 against a fiery SRH bowling attack, KXIP has Mayank Agarwal who almost single-handedly took away the match from Delhi Capitals' hands with a brilliant 89 in its last outing.
Rest, it remains to be seen if Virat Kohli can maintain RCB's winning momentum considering KL Rahul, desperate for a win, would try all tricks up his sleeve.
KXIP vs RCB playing 11 prediction
KXIP tentative playing 11: KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami
RCB tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal
IPL 2020, Match 6: KXIP vs RCB Pitch report
In the last two IPL 2020 games at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers. A 150-plus score looks likely and the team batting second would have an advantage considering dew factor.Check 2020 IPL latest news
Here are the squad of both the teams:
KXIP 2020 squad: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh
RCB 2020 squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa
