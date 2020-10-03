IPL 2020, Match 16: KKR vs DC live streaming, match and toss timing details

In match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (DC) will lock horns with (KKR) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

It's going to be a battle of firepower as both sides have enough hitters to make the most of Sharjah, where all matches have been high scoring so far due to shorter boundary dimensions.



Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

KKR has been slowly getting into the groove with some comprehensive performances while Capitals, after two fine victories, hit a roadblock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last outing.

It looks like the playing 11 for both sides will be same as of its previous respectve matches, but chances are that R Ashwin may play for DC. Check KKR vs DC playing 11 predictions and other match details here

Here’s all you need to know about Match 16, KKR vs DC cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The KKR vs DC IPL match will be held on October 3, Saturday.

Where will the KKR vs DC IPL match be played?

The venue for vs match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the KKR vs DC IPL match?

The Match 16 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time KKR vs DC toss will take place?

The KKR vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs DC IPL match live?

The KKR vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs DC?

You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.