IPL 2020, Match 16: KKR vs DC live streaming, match and toss timing details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, Match 7: CSK vs DC toss prediction and live streaming details
IPL 2020, Match 8: KKR vs SRH toss prediction and live streaming details
IPL 2020: KKR vs RR toss result, live telecast, streaming details
IPL 2020, Match 5: KKR vs MI live streaming, match and toss timing details
IPL 2020 Match 11: DC vs SRH toss results, live telecast, streaming details
-
In match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
It's going to be a battle of firepower as both sides have enough hitters to make the most of Sharjah, where all matches have been high scoring so far due to shorter boundary dimensions.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
KKR has been slowly getting into the groove with some comprehensive performances while Capitals, after two fine victories, hit a roadblock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in its last outing.
It looks like the playing 11 for both sides will be same as of its previous respectve matches, but chances are that R Ashwin may play for DC. Check KKR vs DC playing 11 predictions and other match details hereWho hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 16, KKR vs DC cricket match:
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match take place?
The KKR vs DC IPL match will be held on October 3, Saturday.
Where will the KKR vs DC IPL match be played?
The venue for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the KKR vs DC IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 16 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KKR vs DC toss will take place?
The KKR vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs DC IPL match live?
The KKR vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KKR vs DC?
You can watch the live streaming of KKR vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor