IPL 2020 live score, KKR vs DC toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today

At the KKR vs DC toss, both Iyer and Karthik will look to bowl first as dew settles in during 2nd innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Kolkata knight riders team during KKR vs SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Photo by: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s second match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah cricket ground. Two-time IPL champions KKR will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2020 while DC will look to come back to winnings ways on Sharjah’s small ground, which has witnessed 62 sixes in two matches so far.

KKR vs DC live toss updates: The coin flip between KKR’s Dinesh Karthik and DC’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7:00 pm IST. The toss winning captain would like to chase on a small ground, also, there are chances of dew in the second half of the match.

KRK vs DC playing 11: Both the teams are likely to go with unchanged playing 11. However DC may bring in a pacer instead of spinner given the short boundaries.
 
IPL live score: KKR vs DC scorecard
 
 
 
KKR vs DC live streaming details
 
The live telecast of the KKR vs DC match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
 
Stay Tuned for IPL live score and match updates here...

