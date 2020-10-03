- Hathras victim's family speaks to media after 2 days, say they seek justice
IPL 2020 live score, KKR vs DC toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today
At the KKR vs DC toss, both Iyer and Karthik will look to bowl first as dew settles in during 2nd innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
Kolkata knight riders team during KKR vs SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Photo by: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for BCCI
KKR vs DC live toss updates: The coin flip between KKR’s Dinesh Karthik and DC’s Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7:00 pm IST. The toss winning captain would like to chase on a small ground, also, there are chances of dew in the second half of the match.
KRK vs DC playing 11: Both the teams are likely to go with unchanged playing 11. However DC may bring in a pacer instead of spinner given the short boundaries.
IPL live score: KKR vs DC scorecard
KKR vs DC live streaming details
The live telecast of the KKR vs DC match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
