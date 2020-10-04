IPL 2020, Match 18: CSK vs KXIP live streaming, match, toss timing details

-
In match 18 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
MS Dhoni-led CSK has lost three consecutive games and is at the bottom of the IPL 2020 Points Table while KXIP is just above them after two back to back losses.Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
Both sides would look to stage a comeback in Dubai before the trouble gets severe.
It looks like Chennai might tweak its playing 11 as it has looked dull, even after the addition of Dwyane Bravo in its playing 11.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 18, KXIP vs CSK cricket match:
When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match take place?
The KXIP vs CSK IPL match will be held on October 4, Sunday.
Check SRH vs MI playing 11 probables and head to head stats here
Where will the KXIP vs CSK IPL match be played?
The venue for Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.CHECK CSK VS KXIP playing 11 prediction and head to head stats here
What will be the timings of the KXIP vs CSK IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 18 between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time KXIP vs CSK toss will take place?
The KXIP vs CSK live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the KXIP vs CSK IPL match live?
The KXIP vs CSK IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between KXIP vs CSK?
You can watch the live streaming of KXIP vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
