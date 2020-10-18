IPL 2020, Match 36: MI vs KXIP live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (MI) will take on (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.



A win for will virtually seal them a spot in the play-offs while a loss for KXIP could send them out of contention.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are in good touch, while the middle-order is manned by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. In the bowling front, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have formed the most successful pair this IPL with 12 wickets apiece from eight matches so far.



On the other hand, KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the tournament in skipper K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.



KXIP's problem has been that their batting and bowling have not fired in unison on most occasions even though their confidence has been boosted by the return of Gayle. A captivating duel may be in store between Gayle on one side and Bumrah and Boult on the other.



Here’s all you need to know about Match 36, MI vs KXIP cricket match:

When will the vs IPL match take place?

The MI vs KXIP IPL match will be held on October 18, Sunday.

Where will the MI vs KXIP IPL match be played?

The venue for Mumbai Indians vs match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What will be the timings of the MI vs KXIP IPL match?

The Match 36 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time MI vs KXIP toss will take place?

The MI vs KXIP live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs KXIP IPL match live?

The MI vs KXIP IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between MI vs KXIP?

You can watch the live streaming of MI vs KXIP match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.