LIVE: IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP - Can Punjab stop rampaging Mumbai today?
At MI vs KXIP toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya after MI vs DC IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 11th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In the points table, Mumbai Indians is at the second spot and will move to top of the table if it wins today’s match. KXIP is languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
MI vs KXIP Live toss updatesThe coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Punjab’s KL Rahul will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first given the team batting first has won 10 matches out of 15.
MI vs KXIP playing 11Both the teams would look to go with an unchanged playing 11s.
IPL live score: MI vs KXIP full scorecard
MI vs KXIP live streaming
The MI vs KXIP live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Follow MI vs KXIP live match updates here
