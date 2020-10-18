LIVE: IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP - Can Punjab stop rampaging Mumbai today?

JUST IN
At MI vs KXIP toss, both captains will look to bat first as wickets in UAE getting slow and hard to chase down a score in excess of 170. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here

Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya after MI vs DC IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 11th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s afternoon match of the Indian Premier league 2020 (IPL 2020), defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with laggards Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Mumbai Indians is on a rampage this season and it would be interesting to see whether Punjab will able to end MI’s five-match winning streak. Punjab needs to win all its remaining IPL matches to qualify for playoffs.
 
In the points table, Mumbai Indians is at the second spot and will move to top of the table if it wins today’s match. KXIP is languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table.
 
MI vs KXIP Live toss updates 

The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Punjab’s KL Rahul will take place at 7 pm IST. Both the captains would look to bat first given the team batting first has won 10 matches out of 15. 

MI vs KXIP playing 11 

Both the teams would look to go with an unchanged playing 11s.
 
MI vs KXIP live streaming
 
The MI vs KXIP live match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD channels with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
 
