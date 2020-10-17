IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP playing 11 prediction and head to head details

-
In match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.
Facing Mumbai Indians would be tough for KL Rahul-led KXIP as the side has been consistently winning matches and possess a formidable batting and bowling attack.
From Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, all seems to be in prime form. MI are comfortably at the top of the IPL 2020 points table, and they would look to consolidate their position.
Kings XI Punjab has been mostly struggling to convert a good show into victory throughout the tournament so far.
They did manage to win against RCB in their previous encounter but facing Mumbai would not be easy. However, it would be interesting to see if Mumbai can stop Chris Gayle early.
MI vs KXIP playing 11 prediction
Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult
Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh
IPL 2020, Match 36: MI vs KXIP Pitch report
Dubai has a slower pitch in comparison with what it was earlier which means spinners will be crucial as the match progresses. Pacers could get some early help. Dew factor will remain so it will be interesting to see if any of the skippers opt to chase.
MI vs KXIP head to head
Total matches: 25
MI won: 14
KXIP won: 11
No result: 0
MI vs KXIP Squads
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan
Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin
