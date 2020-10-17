IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP playing 11 prediction and head to head details

In match 36 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (MI) will take on (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Facing would be tough for KL Rahul-led KXIP as the side has been consistently winning matches and possess a formidable batting and bowling attack.



Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here

From Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, all seems to be in prime form. MI are comfortably at the top of the points table, and they would look to consolidate their position.



CHECK CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES

has been mostly struggling to convert a good show into victory throughout the tournament so far.



Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here

They did manage to win against RCB in their previous encounter but facing Mumbai would not be easy. However, it would be interesting to see if Mumbai can stop Chris Gayle early.

MI vs KXIP playing 11 prediction

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2020, Match 36: MI vs KXIP Pitch report

Dubai has a slower pitch in comparison with what it was earlier which means spinners will be crucial as the match progresses. Pacers could get some early help. Dew factor will remain so it will be interesting to see if any of the skippers opt to chase.

MI vs KXIP head to head

Total matches: 25

MI won: 14

KXIP won: 11

No result: 0

MI vs KXIP Squads

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin